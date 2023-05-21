HamberMenu
Health officials rush to Bailapur Tanda as dengue, chikungunya cases are reported

May 21, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
As many as 70 people have fallen sick with at least three confirmed cases of dengue and two of chikungunya.

In the wake of several cases of dengue and chikungunya being reported at Bailapur Tanda in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, the health officials have to rushed to the hamlet to take up remedial measures.

According to reliable sources, as many as 70 people have fallen sick in the hamlet with at least three confirmed cases of dengue and two of chikungunya.

On getting information about the development, officials of the Health Department led by District Health Officer Gururaj Hiregowdar and others visited Bailapur Tanda and took stock of the situation.

As a precautionary measure, additional health personnel, including medical officers, doctors and para medical staff, along with ASHAs have been deployed in the hamlet.

Officials have also taken up an awareness campaign to sensitise residents on the precautionary measures to be taken, including keeping their surroundings clean by preventing accumulation of water.

