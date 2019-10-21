Health officers taken to task for under-utilisation of NHM funds

Karnataka, which has been under-utilising funds allocated by the Centre under the National Health Mission (NHM), has not spend more than 35% of the total allocation of ₹1,977 crore this financial year. Following this, there is a threat of funds getting partially lapsed if they continue to remain under-utilised.

Taking note of this, Health Minister B. Sreeramulu on Monday took the District Health Officers (DHOs) to task at a marathon review meeting. Setting a deadline, he said by at least 90% NHM funds have to be utilised effectively by December.

NHM funds are given under programmatic and salary components. Funds under the programmatic component are to be used to procure drugs, equipment and diagnostics, apart from civil works in hospitals and beneficiary component schemes such as Janani Suraksha Yojana, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram and ASHA incentives.

While more than 10 districts, including Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Bidar, and Bengaluru Urban, have utilised less than 30% of the funds, Dakshina Kannada has spent nearly 42%.

The Minister, who reviewed district-wise utilisation of NHM funds, said many private companies were approaching him expressing interest in running government hospitals on public-private-partnership model.

“It is unfortunate that although we have funds, we are unable to utilise them for the uplift of hospitals. People are facing hardship in hospitals and forced to go to private hospitals for their health needs. I want you to strengthen the healthcare system to ensure health for all,” he said.

The Minister directed all DHOs to identify five primary health centres in their jurisdiction and develop them into model centres. “Such model health centres will be incentivised by the department with cash prizes that can further be utilised to upgrade the centres,” he said.

Reviewing the co-branded Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme, MR. Sreeramulu suggested that the referral system has to be relaxed in Karnataka to make the scheme successful. As of now, a patient must have a referral letter from a government hospital to get treated at an empanelled private hospital under the scheme.

“There is a need to bring in certain reforms in the current model of AB-ArK as private hospitals refuse to treat patients without referrals given by government hospitals. In such a situation, the scheme is of no use to poor patients, especially during emergencies,” he said.

Health secretary Jawaid Akhtar said there are 169 emergency procedures that do not require a referral letter (from government hospitals) for treatment in private hospitals.