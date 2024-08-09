ADVERTISEMENT

Health Ministry official launches ‘Kuteera’ at AIISH

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries during the inauguration of Kuteera at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday inaugurated the newly-built Patient Accommodation Block – Kuteera - at the Panchavati campus of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing here.

L.S. Changsan, Additional Secretary, Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was the guest of honour. M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH, and Ajish K. Abraham, dean, Infrastructure were present.

Kuteera is spread over four floors. Ground, first and second floors together house 31 double rooms and three dormitories. Each dormitory accommodates 15 beds, bringing the total capacity of Kuteera to 107 patients. The stilt floor is reserved for parking, with space for 14 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers. The stilt floor also houses a common cloth washing facility. The building is disabled-friendly, with measures in place to ensure the security of children with disabilities, a press release from AIISH said.

Many patients will have to stay here for a few days to complete their testing and to initiate the treatment at AIISH. They were finding it difficult to arrange the accommodation for a short duration. The institute had very limited facilities for accommodation. The new addition to the institute’s infrastructure will be helpful to the outstation patients, the institute said.

