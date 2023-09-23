Health Minister visits Hanur villages; meets children suffering from rare skin disease

September 23, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao visited villages in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district where some children are suffering from a rare skin disease.

Accompanied by Hanur MLA, Manjunath, and former MLA, R. Narendra, and Health department officials, the Minister on Friday visited Kuratti Hosur and Bhadraiyyanahalli in the taluk.

At Bhadraiyyanahalli, the Minister visited the family of a child who is suffering from the disease and enquired with the family members since when the disease was troubling the child. Mr. Gundu Rao also spoke to them about the treatment and the medicines prescribed.

The Minister later visited Kuratti Hosur where a girl is suffering from the disease and collected details from the district health officials on the treatment being provided to her.

Locals urged the Minister to extend financial help to the families of the patients suffering from the skin disease. Responding to the demand, the Minister said the government would take care of the treatment, and steps would also be taken for providing financial assistance to the families.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Minister said three villages in Hanur taluk had reported the disease and a medical team was sent to find out the cause.

“Before coming to the villages, I collected details on the disease from district officials. The disease was also reported in other districts. All measures are being taken against the disease,” he said.

On returning to Bengaluru, the Minister said he would discuss with officials on extending support to the affected families from the government. It had become a matter of serious concern for the families since the disease was affecting their children.

The Minister also said that the people were being educated on the steps to be taken for preventing the disease and the tests that were to be undertaken during pregnancy.

The Minister later met people suffering from sickle cell anaemia at the Kollegal guest house.

