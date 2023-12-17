ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister to visit Madikeri today

December 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst the advisory to the health authorities in Kodagu for remaining alert because of COVID-19 scare in neighboring Kerala, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao is visiting Madikeri on Monday.

The Minister is expected to issue certain directions to the officials from the department on the precautions to be taken given the discovery of a sub-variant of COVID-19, during the meeting he is going to chair to review the department around noon.

He is participating in a programme organised by the Brahmins’ Association of Kushalnagar at 10:30 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US