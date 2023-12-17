Health Minister to visit Madikeri today

December 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst the advisory to the health authorities in Kodagu for remaining alert because of COVID-19 scare in neighboring Kerala, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao is visiting Madikeri on Monday.

The Minister is expected to issue certain directions to the officials from the department on the precautions to be taken given the discovery of a sub-variant of COVID-19, during the meeting he is going to chair to review the department around noon.

He is participating in a programme organised by the Brahmins’ Association of Kushalnagar at 10:30 a.m.