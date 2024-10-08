Health Minister questions why BJP is not taking action against Yediyurappa who is facing POCSO case

Welcoming the Union government’s decision to withdraw the national film award to be presented to choreographer Jani Master, citing allegations of crime under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has questioned why the BJP has not adopted the same yardstick in the case of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, although a similar case has been registered against him.

‘Why dual stand?’

Addressing presspersons here, the Health Minister said the Central government had taken a good decision. “Anyone who is under investigation for sexual harassment or molestation should not be honoured. But why is the BJP taking a dual stand in the case pertaining to Mr. Yediyurappa? He is facing a Lokayukta inquiry for corruption, and now he is facing a POCSO case trial. When such serious allegations exist, especially concerning women, why is the BJP acting inconsistently?” he asked.

“A POCSO case has been registered against the former Chief Minister and a chargesheet was submitted in July following a CID probe. Now, a trial is set to begin. The CID has filed a 700-page chargesheet against Mr. Yediyurappa and his three accomplices, who have been accused of destroying evidence, covering up the case, and adding the statements of the victim girl. It is unfortunate that the girl, who went to him seeking help, had to face such a bad experience and the party is taking this case so lightly,” he said.

He demanded to know why Mr. Yediyurappa is still continuing as a member of the BJP National Parliamentary Board. “Why is the BJP not taking a decision to remove him from all posts in the party, at least until the trial of this case is over?” the Health Minister questioned.

No clear stand

Pointing out that the POCSO case and the provisions of this Act are very serious, Mr. Rao said, “There are such allegations against many BJP leaders. The BJP has not taken a clear stand in MLA Muniratna’s case and on the issue of H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna, from the JD(S), their alliance partner.”