Health Minister presents Kayakalp awards to State hospitals

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday presented the Kayakalp awards to the best public healthcare facilities and institutions at the State-level awards presentation function held in Mysuru.

The service recognition awards in the healthcare sector that were conferred on the institutions today should inspire other public health facilities in the State to excel in discharging services and comply with the guidelines as done by the award-winning institutions, said the Minister, after presenting the awards at the Platinum Jubilee Hall of MMCRI.

In total, 2,000 healthcare facilities were conferred the awards in various categories. The Kayakalpa awards is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched in 2015 to ensure hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness in public health facilities in the country. The district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, and health and wellness centres that work under the public healthcare system are recognised and service recognition awards are presented to them for achieving high-level of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control.

In his address, the Minister said, “Like how we keep our homes and offices clean, the healthcare facilities must provide quality services, keeping their premises clean and hygienic and helping the department in getting recognised at the national level through the initiative.”

Mr. Rao said the hospitals are recognised based on various parameters, and the hospitals that get over 70% score are considered for the award. The services provided by the district and taluk hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, with a strong emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene, are considered for the awards.

The Minister, however, said the hospitals in Mysuru lack quality and only 10 percent of hospitals have secured over 75 percent marks. This is the home district of the Chief Minister and also close to the State capital, and the healthcare facilities need to function and serve humanity as intended. “The result depicts the state of administration in the district. In the coming days, the shortcomings need to be overcome and the public health sector in Mysuru needs to make good progress in complying with the guidelines,” he advised.

Around 2,000 hospitals in the State were considered for the awards under different categories. Other hospitals that failed to get recognised need to comply with the guidelines and improve services, he suggested.

MLA Harish Gowda said the doctors and staff at the K.R. Hospital in Mysuru need to focus on serving patients better as it is one of the oldest hospitals in the State, and receives thousands of patients every day.

Hassan Medical College’s Sri Chamarajendra Hospital was judged the best with a prize money of ₹50 lakh for the year 2021-22.

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, Principal Secretary to the Government (health) T.K. Anil Kumar, NHSRC Advisor J.N. Srivastava, Health Commissioner D. Randeep, NHM Mission Director Naveen Bhat, Director Health B.S. Pushpalatha and others were present.

