Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao to visit KFD-affected areas of Sagar

Published - November 22, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao will be on a two-day visit to Shivamogga district from November 26. He will be visiting Kyasanur Forest Disease-affected areas in Sagar taluk.

As per his tour plan, the Minister will reach Shivamogga around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and visit Talaguppa Primary Health Centre in Sagar taluk. He will visit Hiremane and Talavata villages, affected by the KFD. He will hold a meeting with officers of the department on the measures taken to avoid the spread of KFD in Sagar in the evening.

The KFD, viral disease, spreads through ticks. Many cases of KFD were reported in Sagar taluk earlier this year.

The next day, the Minister will visit the taluk hospital at Bhadravati and hold a meeting with officers in Shivamogga, before leaving for the capital in the afternoon, the district administration said in a press release.

