 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao to visit KFD-affected areas of Sagar

Published - November 22, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao will be on a two-day visit to Shivamogga district from November 26. He will be visiting Kyasanur Forest Disease-affected areas in Sagar taluk.

As per his tour plan, the Minister will reach Shivamogga around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and visit Talaguppa Primary Health Centre in Sagar taluk. He will visit Hiremane and Talavata villages, affected by the KFD. He will hold a meeting with officers of the department on the measures taken to avoid the spread of KFD in Sagar in the evening.

The KFD, viral disease, spreads through ticks. Many cases of KFD were reported in Sagar taluk earlier this year.

The next day, the Minister will visit the taluk hospital at Bhadravati and hold a meeting with officers in Shivamogga, before leaving for the capital in the afternoon, the district administration said in a press release.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.