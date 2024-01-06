Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurates Tele ICU Hub facility at KIMS in Hubballi

January 06, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao stressed upon the need for effectively utilising Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies for providing medical advice and consultation.

Inaugurating the Tele ICU Hub facility at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that through the Tele ICU Hub, it was possible to provide expert medical advice to patients admitted at hospitals in villages and taluks. It would automatically reduce the number of patients getting admitted to district hospitals.

The Health Minister said that ten spoke hospitals were connected to the KIMS Tele ICU Hub, through which doctors would be able to speak directly to the patients and give them necessary treatment.

Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti scheme

In the coming days Tele ICU Hubs would be commissioned at Bengaluru and Ballari. This apart, the ‘Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti’ scheme would be launched next month. In the first phase, the scheme would be launched in 48 hospitals and in 41 in the second stage. In order to provide various other treatments including dialysis, different schemes were being planned, he said.

Making introductory remarks, the Director of Health and Family Welfare Pushpalatha B.S. said that through the Tele ICU Hub facility, the doctors would be able to get details from hospitals about the patients’ health parameters and advise them about the treatment to be given.

The head of the 10-Bed ICU Hub Shrikanth Nadamnu said that at 41 hospitals in the State Tele ICU facility had been provided data on treatment and cure of the patients was being conducted. He said while the Mysuru and Hubballi hubs had started functioning, work on Bengaluru and Ballari hubs was under way. Hospitals at Basavana Bagewadi, Jamakhandi, Saundatti, Gokak, Naragund, Kundagol, Shiggaon, Yallapur, Bhatkal and Haveri had been linked to KIMS Tele ICU Hub, he said.

During the visit to the hospital, the Ministers also interacted with the patients and their attendants and shared a meal with people who had come to see their kith and kin.