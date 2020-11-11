Health Minister appalled over condition of MMCRI hostel

He says it may be renovated or demolished and reconstructed based on engineers’ report in next three days

The dilapidated condition of the boy’s hostel of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) has appalled Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar, who, after his visit to the hostel on Wednesday for a first-hand information, promised to act immediately based on the engineers’ report on whether the nearly 60-year-old hostel building should be renovated or demolished for constructing a new hostel building.

“It’s sad that the hostel of one of the State’s oldest medical colleges is like this. The hostel building has become old and needs intervention. Therefore, senior officials, including the director of Medical Education and the V-C of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, have accompanied me. The engineers’ report in three days will decide the hostel building’s fate,” he said, after the inspection.

The Minister said the hostel building work would be taken up using the funds available with the department and the university. “If necessary, a special grant from the Chief Minister will be sought,” he said, adding that not all hostels of medical colleges in the State are like this and this one is because it is nearly 60 years old.

On the closure of COVID-19 care centres here, he said they had been closed with the sharp fall in cases and added that all districts will soon have post-COVID-19 rehab centres.

Dr .Sudhakar said he will be sending the COVID-19 Technical Committee to Talakad, like during Dasara festivities, to recommend steps in view of the pandemic ahead of the Panchalinga Darshana from December 14.

Earlier, the Minister, with senior officials from the Medical Education Department and the University, held a meeting at the MMCRI. He directed the MMCRI officials to set right shortcomings in the administration within the timeframe, and directed for a single tender for the outsourcing of manpower in K.R. Hospital, PKTB Sanatorium and Cheluvamba Hospital instead of three separate tenders.

The Minister expressed unhappiness over the delay in executing hospital buildings’ maintenance works when the funds were available for the same since past three years.

K.R. Hospital to be renovated

Dr. Sudhakar announced the renovation and repair of K.R Hospital on the occasion of its completion of 100 years and asked the college authorities to send a ₹52 crore proposal soon. The super speciality hospital and the cancer treatment centre here would be set up on PPP model.

He asked the MMCRI doctors to take steps for establishing a generic drug outlet on the K.R. Hospital premises and told them not to tell patients to get medicines from outside since all drugs should be made available within the premises.

The skill lab at the MMCRI should be set up through the university and four committees would be set up for the monitoring of hospitals under MMCRI, he told the meeting.

L. Nagendra, MLA; MMCRI dean and director C.P. Nanjaraj; and senior officials were present.