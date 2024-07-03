ADVERTISEMENT

Health Mela in Belagavi to promote self-care among doctors

Published - July 03, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Sathe’s Aarogya Mitra Foundation will organise a Health Mela in Belagavi on September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mela will be held at the Millennium Gardens in Tilakwadi. It will offer opportunities to doctors to engage in holistic health practices and gain valuable health information.

The city-based NGO prioritizes well-being among doctors and helps build a healthier community.

The foundation began a 78-day Challenge for Doctors on Monday, Doctors Day. It focusses on self-care for doctors, said a release from its founder Varsha Sathe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US