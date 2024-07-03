GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health Mela in Belagavi to promote self-care among doctors

Published - July 03, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Sathe’s Aarogya Mitra Foundation will organise a Health Mela in Belagavi on September 29.

The mela will be held at the Millennium Gardens in Tilakwadi. It will offer opportunities to doctors to engage in holistic health practices and gain valuable health information.

The city-based NGO prioritizes well-being among doctors and helps build a healthier community.

The foundation began a 78-day Challenge for Doctors on Monday, Doctors Day. It focusses on self-care for doctors, said a release from its founder Varsha Sathe.

