Health insurance for govt. employees

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that cashless Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini programme will be soon extended to government employees since the Cabinet has approved it.

Speaking after inaugurating the State-level sports and cultural competition organised by Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, he said that it has been decided to set right the anomaly in pay between State and Central government employees by instituting the seventh pay commission this year. He said that if the government employees provide good service, there is no problem in providing them with facilities.

He also lauded the work of government employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and also in the economic recovery later by collecting ₹15,000 crore revenue.