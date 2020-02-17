Karnataka

Health inspector found dead

A health inspector, who went missing a few days back from Peenya, was found dead near Sri Revana Siddeshwara hills of Ramanagaram district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Prashanth (38), might have ended his life at least three days back, said the Ramanagaram police.

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Rukmini Nagar near Peenya in Bengaluru, had been working as health inspector in Yelahanka. The police have recovered his two-wheeler and a cellphone. The reason for his death was yet to be established, said the police. (Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)

