Health facilities to be ramped up in Udupi

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has decided to increase the number of beds to treat those who had contracted the disease, in Udupi district. Speaking to presspersons at Kundapur on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that there were 120 beds to treat COVID-19 patients at the Taluk Government Hospital and 65 beds at the Adarsha Hospital in Kundapur.
It had been decided to shift the entire Taluk Government Hospital in Kundapur to the Community Health Centre in Kota. The entire Taluk Government Hospital in Kundapur with 200 beds would treat COVID-19 patients from Kundapur and Byndoor regions.
Byndoor taluk alone had received 2,500 persons from Maharashtra. Hence, it had been decided to create a COVID-19 Hospital at the Lalitambika Guest House at Kollur. The COVID-19 hospitals in Kundapur and Kollur would treat asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. Critical cases and pregnant women would be treated at the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital in Udupi.
