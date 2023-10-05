Health experts seek ban on firecrackers across all festivals, occasions in Karnataka

October 05, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka-based Edward and Cynthia Institute of Public Health — a unit of CHD Group — has urged Karnataka government and High Court of Karnataka to ban firecrackers in the State across all festivals, occasions or celebrations as climate change as a threat multiplier is posing a grave threat to human life and planetary health.

In the paper “India must ban firecrackers in the year of the G-20 Presidency and build a landmark contribution to climate action and COP28” as part of the working paper series, authors Isha Agarwal and Dr. Edmond Fernandes suggested to the Karnataka government to take urgent action to ban fire crackers and cracker bombs and regulate timing with silent hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for all 365 days. They also urged the government to raise a 300% increase in tax on firecrackers and to direct law enforcement agencies to strictly regulate timings.

Firecrackers pollute the environment with noise, particulate matter, and chemicals adding no real contribution to public health or public wealth. The detrimental impact of air pollution on human health is increasingly acknowledged, both in the short and long term, they said.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale, authors at the Institute said India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the forthcoming COP28 meeting in UAE will be dedicating an entire day on December 3, 2023, to discuss public health consequences of the same.

“The loud sounds of firecrackers even interfere with the sleep cycle, which is more harmful for elderly people, triggers anxiety in those who live alone, pregnant women, and hospitalised individuals,” the working paper said.

Not only humans, but animals and birds are also adversely impacted by the firecrackers, causing discomfort and nervousness and inflicting severe damage that pushes them towards life-threatening injuries and death as well, they said.

Noting the loss caused to ecological imbalances, the Institute said explosive materials and chemicals used in fireworks cause hazardous environmental pollutants and greenhouse gases to be released into the atmosphere, thereby leading to climate change and defeating the idea of social justice and equity in many ways.

“Despite many national and state-level regulations, firecrackers are still fired throughout the country and particularly the state with no restriction to timing, nature of the firecrackers, wherein most places cracker bombs also are exploded,” the paper said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out the lifestyle for environment as a key arena to combat climate change and India is committed to reducing Emission Intensity by 45% by 2030 through the Nationally Determined Contribution, they said.

CHD Group holds UNECOSOC Special Consultative Status and is an admitted organisation to UNFCCC — the highest UN body on Climate Change and the Edward & Cynthia Institute of Public Health is a member of the global consortium on climate and health education.

