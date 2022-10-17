‘Health emergency handling skills can help save lives’

Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar speaking after inaugurating a World Trauma Day event at United Hospital in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Stressing the need for developing skills for handling medical emergencies, especially during accidents, Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, Y.S. Ravikumar said that medical professionals and the common people equipped with such skills could save lives of people.

“The common people in developing countries don’t know how to handle health emergencies. When someone suffers a heart attack or is injured in an accident, people around the patient panic as they don’t know what to do at the time. The situation in developed and western countries is better as the common people there are equipped with health emergency handling skills. There is a dire need for developing such skills in people in India so that they can confidently handle health emergencies and save lives,” Mr. Ravikumar said, after inaugurating an awareness programme at United Hospital here on Monday.

The event was organised by the hospital in association with Kalaburagi Police to mark World Trauma Day.

On the number of deaths being reported in road accidents and the crisis that families of accident victims have to face, Mr. Ravikumar held that most of the road accidents occur due to traffic rules violations and called upon people to strictly adhere to traffic regulations.

“If a breadwinner of a family dies, the entire family is pushed into a crisis. Family members cannot afford basic needs such as food and education. I, therefore, request the people to be very careful while driving and riding and always follow traffic rules,” he said.

He also commended United Hospital for socially-oriented activities and extending cooperation with the Police Department in sensitising the public and attending health emergencies.

Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital Vikram Siddareddy said that the hospital is planning to organise health emergency training camps in schools, colleges and residential localities to inculcate life-saving skills and techniques to paramedical professionals as well as the general public.

“United Hospital is committed to continuing its social activities. A part of our sustained health awareness activities, we are planning to hold training sessions on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid. I strongly believe that public participation is crucial in making any campaign success and we are making efforts to create public awareness so that they can increasingly participate in transforming India into a healthier country,” Mr. Siddareddy said.

Circle Inspector of Police (Traffic) Shantinath elaborately explained how adherence to traffic rules can save lives and also spoke on the importance of wearing seat belts while in cars and helmets during riding.

“Violation of traffic rules can be fatal not just to those who violate but also to all others on the road. Drinking alcohol and driving, jumping traffic signals, rash driving and other such things should be strictly avoided. We need to behave in a civilised manner on roads,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, Assistant Commissioner of Police M.N. Deepan and other senior officers were present.