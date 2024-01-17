Health, drinking water issues dominate quarterly KDP meeting in Yadgir

January 17, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Yadgir

Issues related to health, drinking water, and other infrastructure were dominated in the quarterly meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) held in Yadgir on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and district in charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, while MLA’s Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Raja Venkatappa Naik, and Sharanagowda Kandakur and MLC’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and B.G. Patil were present.

There was a lengthy discussion during the meeting about the shortage of staff nurses, lab technicians, medical officers, and other technicians in the district and taluk hospital, and other health care centers at the hospital level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vacant posts

District Health Officer Prabhuling Mankar said that as many as 20 posts of medical officers were vacant, and of them, 14 posts from those who passed MBBS have been filled, six posts are still vacant, and three lab technician posts are vacant.

The district hospital attached to YIMS has a total of six dialysis units, where 10–12 patients are getting treatment every day by two technicians. However, the proposal to establish another 10 dialysis units was sent to the government. But there is no provision for appointing technicians for the newly proposed units.

While Mr. Darshanapur and Manoj Jain, district in-charge Secretary, interfered and suggested that both Mr. Mankar and Rizwana Afreen, District Surgeon, establish the unit first before the end of April. They said companies from where the units are purchased will provide technician services for three years and then will take further action for permanent technicians as the required grant will be provided from Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB).

Mr. Jain further advised Mr. Mankar to send him a detailed report on available and non-available staff in all hospitals and health centers in the district in one month and transfer the access staff nurses to the required places immediately, after Mr. Darshanapur pointed out that there is no additional work for the access staff nurses in the taluk hospital in Shahapur.

Mr. Tunnur has brought the issue of blood banks to the attention of the house and blamed the district health authorities and concerned authorities of Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) for not taking action to establish blood banks in the district headquarters. The authorities replied, stating that a tender was floated and a blood bank will be established in the YIMS in the next 45 days.

Including Mr. Darshanapur, all MLA’s and MLC’s strictly warned Mr. Mankar, Ms. Afreen, and other officers from the department to stop harassing patients to bring medicines outside and pay them money after the delivery of pregnant women in the government hospitals. At one stage, an angry Mr. Kandkur said that, as a MLA, he was speaking politely. However, he would forget himself as a MLA if complaints of corruption by the medical staff, medical officers, and officers of the Education Department in Gurmitkal constituency arose.

Responding to Mr. Narayanaswamy, Mr. Mankar said that a total of 328 RMP doctors are practicing in the district, and notices against them have already been issued to bring down such practices.

Water for villages

Mr. Darshanapur directed the officials of the Rural Water Supply Department to provide drinking water to the villages who need it and submit a detailed report on the works taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the number of works implemented in it, the work that is yet to be started, and the status of the restoration of CC Road when the MLAs said that in many villages the restoration of C.C. Road was not taken up due to improper implementation of the project.

Reverse Osmosis Plants

The Minister also directed the officials to complete the repair work on dysfunctional reverse osmosis plants (ROPs) by the end of April and submit detailed reports about handing over ROPs, while Mr. Jain interfered and said that executive officers of taluk panchayats should coordinate with the PDO with regard to handing over the ROPs. Otherwise, action will be taken against PDOs.

Contaminated drinking water

Meanwhile, Mr. Kandkur said that three residents had died in Anapur village after consuming contaminated drinking water. People are still demanding potable water. A total of 30 bore wells with contaminated water exist in the district, and all such bore wells should be scientifically closed, he urged.

The Minister reviewed the development works related to the departments of animal husbandry, public work, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture, and local bodies and advised the officials to work efficiently and provide better service, particularly where the public is approaching often to get their work done.

The officers of the Horticulture Department said that the farmers planted chilli on 5,200 hectares across the district, and there is no worry about crop damage as the authorities have released water into the canals.

Death of animals

The officers of Animal Husbandry Department said that a compensation amount of ₹10,000 will be given in case of the deaths of cows and bullocks and ₹5,000 for cubs. The district has a total of eight animal ambulances, with the required staff to extend service to animals on the spot if anyone calls to the number of1962.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, District Forest Officer Kajol Patil, Assistant Superintendent of Police Dharanesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharabanasappa Koteppagol and officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.