Health Dept. workers stage protest

Workers of the Health Department, who were hired on a temporary basis as COVID-19 warriors, staged a protest in Hassan on Friday demanding regularisation of their services.

They staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office iand submitted a memorandum to the officer.

The protesters included those who joined the department as lab technicians, data entry operators, health assistants, x-ray technicians and other similar jobs. They maintained that they joined the department, giving up previous jobs. As they had been told that their services would be terminated after March, they would lose their source of income. Neither they could continue in the department, nor could they return to the old jobs.

They wanted the State Government and the district administration to come to their rescue by considering their services during the pandemic. They took the job risking their lives in the tough times, they said.

The DC said he would convey their demands to the authorities concerned. COVID-19 warriors Hariprasad, Venu Gopal and others led the protest.