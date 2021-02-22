Health Dept. told to carry out RATs over Kerala COVID-19 scare

Round-the-clock surveillance at Kerala border checkposts in Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar

The health authorities of Mysuru district have been asked to mandatorily screen all people coming from Kerala through the district border checkposts, as a measure against preventing fresh spread of the pandemic.

Amidst the scare of second wave of the pandemic with new infections being reported in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, an emergency meeting of police officers was convened here by Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar. The Minister told the DHO to deploy adequate health workers and police personnel at the checkposts and strictly screen all passengers entering the State.

The Minister, however, said the authorities should ensure that the surveillance does not cause inconvenience to the public and the trader activities between the States.

The meeting discussed how the measures of checking vehicles and the passengers should be like.

“If we ban traffic from Kerala, it might cause problems to the public. The daily needs and essentials like vegetables have to be transported from Mysuru to the neighbouring State. Therefore, it is better to step up screening and also start carrying out Rapid Antigen Tests at the border checkposts,” he told the meeting.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, IGP Praveen Madhukar, Police Commissioner Chandragupta and SP Rhyshyanth were present.

Kodagu measures

Surveillance on the Kodagu-Kerala border has also been intensified and Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, visited the checkposts at Karike and Sampaje and gave instructions to the personnel deployed for strictly screening the people entering the State from Kerala, and verifying the COVID-19 test reports.

At the checkposts of Kutta, Karike, Makutta, Perumbadi and Sampaje in Kodagu, the personnel had been asked to allow people from Kerala only if they show RT-PCR negative report of the test done within 72 hours.

The surveillance at all the checkposts will be carried in three shifts with eight personnel in each shift.

The DC has asked the Health Department to start doing RATs at tourist sites, and places having floating population besides constituting mobile squads comprising senior officers for patrolling the check-posts for monitoring the effectiveness of the measures.

RT-PCR test has been advised for those living in the gram panchayats’ limits of Kodagu sharing borders with Kerala’s districts as a safety precaution. All home stays, hotels, resorts have been told to confirm the negative report from the tourists before allowing them to check-in.

In Chamarajanagar too, the surveillance had been tightened in the border areas with strict no to entry into the State without the PCR negative report.