Health Dept. to give its opinion on schools’ reopening: Sriramulu

A report keeping in mind children’s safety to be submitted to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar in a week’s time

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu on Wednesday said he will be submitting a report to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar in about a week’s time on the issue of reopening of schools and colleges in the State. The report contains opinions from various experts, including specialist doctors, eminent healthcare professionals and educationists, on the issue.

Speaking to reporters before holding a meeting here for assessing the pandemic situation in Mysuru district, the Minister said he had a virtual meeting with various healthcare personalities and senior bureaucrats of his department to elicit opinions on whether the schools can be reopened when COVID-19 cases are surging and the precautions that need to be be taken for the children’s safety.

This meeting gains importance since guidelines had to be framed by the department like how it did when the SSLC examination was conducted with all precautionary measures.

Children’s safety top priority

“Children’s safety is my priority. We need to address the concerns of parents as well. It is the time to take everyone into confidence on the issue of reopening schools and colleges. Counselling sessions are also necessary before reopening since the children had been out of the schools for several months. All factors have to be looked into before a decision is taken,” the Minister told reporters.

In this connection, the Health Department’s suggestions based on experts’ opinions are being collated and a report will be presented to Mr. Suresh Kumar soon.

Mysuru a hotspot

Mr. Sriramulu said the Centre has identified 60 districts in 17 States that have reported a spike in COVID-19 infections. In Karnataka, Bengaluru and Mysuru have been identified as “hotspots” and strategies are being advised for containing the cases. Besides cases, the death rate is also high in Mysuru. This has become a cause for concern, he said, adding that contact tracing should become effective for curbing the cases.

Dasara

On the ensuing Dasara, the Minister said the government has already decided for low-key festivities. “In the recent video-conference on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take all precautions for containing the pandemic during the festive season. In this regard, I am here to discuss what precautions are necessary to be taken during Mysuru Dasara and give appropriate directions to the health authorities,” he added.