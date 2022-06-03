Health Dept. should set up separate division for Bengaluru, says Bommai

Emphasising the need to improve the government health services in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has suggested the Health and Family Welfare Department to constitute Bengaluru City Health Services division under the department.

Namma clinics

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting to review implementation of Budget programmes in the department, wanted the officials to open 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ with an objective to offer better treatment facilities for general ailments.

Stressing the importance of upgrading the health services in Bengaluru, he said the city is growing at a rapid pace. Health services should keep pace with that. Action should be taken to open 200 ‘Namma Clinics’ in Bengaluru and 238 in other taluks to offer good treatment. This was one of the announcements in this year’s Budget, modelled after mohalla clinics by Aam Admi Party in Delhi.

Instructions were issued for taking up mental health programmes in Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag districts through DIMHANS on the lines of the programme being implemented in Bengaluru, Kolar and Chickballapur in association with NIMHANS.