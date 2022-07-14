Health Dept. on alert to check outbreak of vector and water-borne diseases 

In the wake of incessant rains in several parts of the State, the Health Department is on a high alert to prevent any outbreak of vector and water-borne diseases.

The rains and resultant flood like situation in the districts can cause an upsurge in malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis, and Lymphatic Filariasis apart from water-borne diseases.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who chaired a meeting with senior officials last week, has directed the district administration to ensure preparedness to respond to the situation at the earliest.

He has directed officials to keep rapid response teams ready at the district and taluk level. All required medicines, equipment and mobility support should be ready for quick response to any emerging health situation, he has told the officials.

A village/ward level micro-plan for flood prone areas should be ready. Medical officers at primary health centres have been directed to strengthen disease specific surveillance (both active and passive) activities, analyse the data at micro-level to detect any upsurge in diseases for preventive and containment measures.