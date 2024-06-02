ADVERTISEMENT

Health Dept official suspended on charges of taking job by filing false income certificate

Published - June 02, 2024 04:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

D. Randeep, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, has suspended R. Vani, Assistant Administrative Officer of the Department, on allegations of taking job on compensatory grounds, by filing false income certificate.

The commissioner issued the order on May 31, suspending the officer, pending a departmental inquiry. The official had been serving the department since 1998. The suspension order was issued based the inquiry report submitted by the Chief Vigilance Officer, K.R. Srinivas.

Vani’s mother was working with the department. She died while she was in service in 1997. Vani applied for a job on compensatory grounds and got the job as first divisional assistant in 1998.

C.R. Manjunath, a resident of Hassan, had filed a complaint with the department in December 2020 alleging that Vani got the job by filing false income certificate. Upon verifying the records, it was found that at the time of seeking job on compensatory grounds, her father was working as a government teacher. And, the family was earning income higher than what was fixed to claim job on compensatory grounds.

The preliminary inquiry confirmed that the official submitted false income certificate to claim the job.

Eom/

