GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Health Dept official suspended on charges of taking job by filing false income certificate

Published - June 02, 2024 04:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

D. Randeep, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, has suspended R. Vani, Assistant Administrative Officer of the Department, on allegations of taking job on compensatory grounds, by filing false income certificate.

The commissioner issued the order on May 31, suspending the officer, pending a departmental inquiry. The official had been serving the department since 1998. The suspension order was issued based the inquiry report submitted by the Chief Vigilance Officer, K.R. Srinivas.

Vani’s mother was working with the department. She died while she was in service in 1997. Vani applied for a job on compensatory grounds and got the job as first divisional assistant in 1998.

C.R. Manjunath, a resident of Hassan, had filed a complaint with the department in December 2020 alleging that Vani got the job by filing false income certificate. Upon verifying the records, it was found that at the time of seeking job on compensatory grounds, her father was working as a government teacher. And, the family was earning income higher than what was fixed to claim job on compensatory grounds.

The preliminary inquiry confirmed that the official submitted false income certificate to claim the job.

Eom/

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.