Health Dept. official says he was assaulted by police

A Health Department official was injured when police constables hit him with lathis for allegedly violating the lockdown order in Belagavi on Saturday.
Basavaraj Dolli, a supervisor in the department, told journalists in a private hospital that he was beaten up badly. He claimed that he nearly lost consciousness and that some police personnel got him admitted in the hospital. He said he was beaten up even after showing his identity card. He said his hand was fractured and there were injuries on his legs and other parts of the body.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.