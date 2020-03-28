Health Dept. official says he was assaulted by police

A Health Department official was injured when police constables hit him with lathis for allegedly violating the lockdown order in Belagavi on Saturday.

Basavaraj Dolli, a supervisor in the department, told journalists in a private hospital that he was beaten up badly. He claimed that he nearly lost consciousness and that some police personnel got him admitted in the hospital. He said he was beaten up even after showing his identity card. He said his hand was fractured and there were injuries on his legs and other parts of the body.