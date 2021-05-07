Health Dept. instructed to give medical kits to every family in Dharwad: Shettar

Minister says steps being taken to increase medical facilities for COVID-19 patients

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that the Health Department had been instructed to conduct door-to-door visits and distribute medical kits meant for preventing COVID-19 to every family in Dharwad district.

Speaking at an outdoor review meeting conducted on the Circuit House premises in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that steps were being taken to further increase the healthcare facilities and medical infrastructure for COVID-19 patients in the district.

The Minister said that two senior officials would be coordinating and monitoring the distribution of medical kits in urban and rural areas of the district. To ensure success of the campaign, gram panchayat staff, ASHAs, beat police, and if necessary local NGOs will also be involved, he said.

Despite several patients from other districts of northern Karnataka pouring into Hubballi, particularly KIMS Hospital, the district administration was handling the situation efficiently, he said, clarifying that there was no shortage of beds in the district for COVID-19 treatment.

Mr. Shettar asked health officials to set up another swab collection centre at KIMS Hospital in addition to the existing two. Admitting that there was a delay in receiving the test reports, which consequently was leading to confusion and problems, he said that technical issues if any would be sorted out and the process would be expedited.

Terming the death of five COVID-19 patients on a single day in a private hospital in Hubballi as unfortunate, he directed the district health officer to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit report to the Deputy Commissioner.

He also asked the officials to coordinate with private hospitals to ensure that no hospital was closed down for COVID-19 treatment. Admitting that availability of Remdesivir injection in the district was limited, he said he would take up the issue with state level officials to sort it out.

Commending the good work being done by district hospital and KIMS hospital in COVID-19 treatment, Arvind Bellad, MLA, requested the KIMS administration to ensure that patients got quick information regarding treatment and other procedures.

Pradeep Shettar, MLC, suggested that unused ventilators in taluk hospitals should be handed over to district hospital and KIMS hospital.

He also requested the Police Commissioner to set up a mechanism to allow various non governmental organisations to distribute food packets, fruits, medicines, masks, and sanitisers and also fix a time for the same.