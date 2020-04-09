Health Dept. advises use of home-made masks

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory and asked people to wear home-made masks.

The circular issued by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare states that it can be used when one comes in contact with a stranger, when one goes for shopping, when one attends office/work and whenever he/she interacts with primary and secondary COVID-19 contacts.

The department has stated that the advisory has been issued after a discussion with a public health specialist who has stated that there is a positive effect on health if one wears a mask. The department has said that a person can protect himself/herself from inhaling smoke, dust, bacteria and virus. It would benefit those who have respiratory problems in places where air pollution due to smoke and dust is high.

Although wearing a mask was not made mandatory initially, several shops were insisting that customers wear masks while entering

The department has batted for a home-made mask as it would reduce the demand for masks in the market. The department has advised that every person should have two masks and they can be reused by washing in hot water and ironing. However the department has warned that a person should not wear the masks of others. “If not used properly it may obstruct fresh air and oxygen, causing headache, fatigue and other side effects. Masks should not be touched by unwashed hands. It should be worn properly without wearing it inside out,” the advisory states.

The size of the mask for adults should be 9*7 inches and for children it should be 7*5 inches. The department also states that it can be stitched either by a sewing machine or by hand. The masks should have two folds, three frills and four threads on the four corners to tie to the head. The advisory states that unused and old cotton clothes such as a veil, banian, T-shirt, or handkerchief which is not torn can be used for the preparation of the mask. Using synthetic or semi-synthetic clothes is not advisable.