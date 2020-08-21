Health workers threatens to go on strike in Hukkeri

Belagavi

21 August 2020 03:12 IST

Health department staff and Anganwadi workers have threatened to go on strike in Hukkeri on Friday, against the alleged assault on a health worker on COVID -9 duty in Gajapati village on Thursday.

Members of the district health department employees association said that Balappa Annappa Patil, a resident of the village had assaulted health assistant Shivakka Bajiram, alleging that she had fudged COVID -19 test reports and falsely held that some residents of the village had tested positive.

He and some others alleged that the health assistant deputed to the village for COVID -19 duty had prepared false reports to say that healthy individuals were infected with the virus.

Balappa had slapped Shivakka and threatened to rape her, the employees said.

They have demanded that the police arrest the accused and provide security to COVID -19 workers.