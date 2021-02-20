Health Department to soon hold meeting with Home and Revenue departments for COVID precautions at borders

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, K Sudhakar

Bengaluru

20 February 2021 14:42 IST

“We will have a meeting with the Chief Minister next week.”

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka has stepped up precautionary measures to screen people coming into the State at the border districts.

“We have advised the district administrations along the border areas to step up vigil and take precautions as cases are increasing. A high level meeting with officials from the Home and Revenue departments will be held soon in this regard,” said K. Sudhakar, Health and Medical Education Minister.

“The State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that a RT-PCR negative certificate is a must for people coming from these States and we will enforce this strictly. The TAC has said that the next one month (till March end) is crucial for Karnataka and we should be serious about this,” the Minister told presspersons here on Saturday.

“As of now there is no proposal to impose a weekend curfew or lockdown/partial lockdown in the State. But if people do not follow COVID appropriate behaviour, the State will be forced to think about it,” he said replying to queries.

Asked if the Health Department will propose to the Chief Minister seeking permission to impose stringent rules, he said: “We will have a meeting with the Chief Minister next week and discuss with him. He is busy with budget preparations now,” he said.

Pointing out that no surge has been observed in the State as of now, the Minister said: “It is important now to prevent a second wave. We have also managed to prevent the spread of the infection through UK returnees, who were found to be infected.”

“People should follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Despite regulations, weddings and other gatherings are going on with hundreds of people attending it. It is the social responsibility of each citizen to prevent transmission by following protocols,” he said.