Health Department to send quarantine info through SMS to all passengers

Many passengers who arrived from Delhi said they were not aware of mandatory institutional quarantine. This seems to stem from the fact that the information did not reach those who were on the waiting list and were accommodated on the train in the last minute.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that waitlisted passengers had been accommodated after some cancelled their tickets on learning about the quarantine rule.

“The mandatory institutional quarantine announcement was made at the station at Delhi and messages had also been sent to all the passengers whose tickets were confirmed. And after learning about the rule, some cancelled their tickets and waitlisted passengers were accommodated. May be those who on the waiting list were not aware. We will now make the system more effective and send messages to waitlisted passengers too. We will also announce inside the train,” he said.