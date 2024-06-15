Health Department staff transfers to be done only through counselling

Putting an end to arbitrary transfers all through the year, the State Health Department issued a circular mandating transfers of all staff (from group A to group D) only through counselling. Besides, the process of all transfers should be completed by July 31, the circular stated.

This decision will enhance transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the department and improve delivery of healthcare services to citizens, preventing arbitrary transfers based on recommendations and lobbying.

Although the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act, 2011, provides that all transfers of Medical Officers and other staff in the Health and Family Welfare Department should be done through counselling, the rule was not being followed in toto.

Soon after the Congress government took over last year, the government medical fraternity had placed a demand for putting in place an organised system of transfers in the department. As transfers in the department were not happening to the required extent since 2016, the demand for genuine transfers could not be fulfilled through the general process, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed the officials to ensure that all transfers are done only through counselling henceforth, stated a press release.