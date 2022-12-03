Health Department orders probe into death of five-year-old boy

December 03, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

JD(S) has alleged that it is a case of medical negligence

The Hindu Bureau

Following the death of a five-year-old boy who had fallen into a sump at Kodigenahalli in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district, the incident which was taken up by the Janata Dal (Secular) as a case of “medical negligence”, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has ordered a departmental inquiry into the case.

On Friday, in a series of tweets, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that the boy had been rushed to the local primary health centre (PHC) by the ambulance that was part of the yatra’s convoy, but the doctor on duty was missing. He demanded action against the doctor who was absent and held the Health Department’s negligent attitude as the reason for the boy’s death.

However, the Tumakuru Distirict Health Officer (DHO) had said the boy was brought dead to the hospital.

Dr. Sudhakar said in a tweet on Saturday, “Strict action will be taken if the doctors are found to be negligent. The ambulance driver who is found guilty of delayed response has been dismissed from service.”

“While the nursing officer and a group D employee were present in the PHC when the boy was brought, it is learnt that a doctor who was on OPD duty till 4.30 p.m., had later left for a visit to the Maidanahalli area. The doctor, who immediately rushed back to the centre after he was made aware of the emergency, has reported that the boy was brought dead to the hospital,” the Minister said.

“Since the Kodigenahalli PHC has 24/7 service facilities with two doctors put on rotation, a doctor should have been present at the PHC,” he added.

