Health Department officers visit Beerenahalli, Raghavendra colonies

Officers of the Health Department visited Beerenahalli and Raghavendra Colony in Hassan city on Monday, following reports of many in these localities suffering from high fever and joint pain. The people were afraid of an epidemic breaking out.

Venkatesh, District Health Officer, visited the place along with his staff. The officials interacted with the residents. The doctors treated them and allayed their fears and asked that they visit the nearest hospitals to get medicines. The people were also told to maintain cleanliness in the area. “Residents should ensure that mosquitoes causing dengue do not breed in their surroundings. We have instructed them not to store water in open containers for a long time,” he said.

H.S. Prakash, MLA, also visited the localities and interacted with the people.