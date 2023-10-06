Health Department directs private hospitals to mandatorily upload disease surveillance data on government portals

October 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

For better surveillance and to detect early warning signals of impending disease outbreaks, the Karnataka’s Health Department has directed all private medical establishments (PMEs) to mandatorily upload health management information and disease surveillance on the relevant government portals on a regular basis.

In an order, State Health Commissioner Randeep D. has warned the PMEs action under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act if they fail to comply with the directions. “The health management information should be uploaded on the Health Management Information System (HMIS) portal on or before the 5th of every month and disease surveillance data on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) on a daily basis,” the Commissioner told The Hindu on Friday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has posted revised formats on the HMIS and IHIP portals to collect information from private medical establishments, he said.

Many PMEs not uploading data

Stating that a separate module has been developed in the HMIS portal, the Commissioner said, “Till today, 1,074 PMEs have been recognised and logins created for the users in the HMIS portal. However, we noticed that many establishments have not been updating the information on/before 5th of every month, as mandated.”

He said the disease surveillance data from IHIP is used to generate and detect early warning signals of impending outbreaks. This helps to initiate an effective response. Hence, regular reporting of disease surveillance data in IHlP portal is mandated by all PMEs in Karnataka, he said.

“HMIS and IHIP data is being used in the various government review meetings such as Karnataka Development Programme (KDP), State Programme Implementation Plans (PIP), NITI Ayog, SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) and also for reflecting on the Chief Minister’s dashboard. It is also used for internal progress review of all the health programmes by the department. Hence, timely uploading and maintenance of the data accuracy on the HMIS and IHIP portal is very essential,” he asserted.

KPME Act

Drawing reference to the obligations of private medical establishments under Section 11 (1) of the KPME Act, the Commissioner said it is mandatory under the Act for all PMEs to actively participate in the implementation of all national and State health programmes by furnishing periodic reports.

“I have directed all the district health officers to re-issue instructions to the PMEs in their jurisdiction to upload the above mentioned data on the relevant portals,” he said.

PHANA’s advisory to member hospitals

Govindaiah Yateesh, president of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), said most large hospitals are already complying with the direction. “We will again issue an advisory to our member hospitals to mandatorily upload the required information on the government portals,” he added.

