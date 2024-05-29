GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health Department directs hospitals to stop split quotations and ensure transparency in procurement

Published - May 29, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. All community health centres, mother and child hospitals, taluk and district hospitals, training centres, and all offices under the department have been directed to mandatorily follow the KTPP Act in all procurements.

A file photo of Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. All community health centres, mother and child hospitals, taluk and district hospitals, training centres, and all offices under the department have been directed to mandatorily follow the KTPP Act in all procurements. | Photo Credit:

Following a report by the Chief Vigilance Officer that pointed out lapses in procurement of drugs, chemicals, equipment, and other miscellaneous items by State-run hospitals, the Health Department has now directed all hospital heads to stop the practice of split quotations in procurement and ensure transparency.

The report — submitted recently by the officer to the department after an inspection of various government health facilities — has found that hospitals are deliberately splitting quotations for procurement of drugs and other required items in their facilities, thereby bypassing provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 1999.

Sources in the Health Department revealed that hospital heads, who have the power to procure locally if there is a short supply through the State Medical Supplies Corporation, have been splitting orders into small amounts to get exemptions under the KTPP Act. Besides, the procurement lacked planning by hospitals, resulting in a delay in finalising the rate contracts for the supply of drugs. Most of the time, the exemptions lacked justification as the rates at which the procurement was done were much higher than the prevailing market rates, thereby resulting in loss to the department, sources said.

Circular

Following this, State Health Commissioner Randeep D. issued a circular on May 20 directing all hospital heads to mandatorily follow the KTPP Act in all procurements and ensure transparency. “All procurements in State-run hospitals and institutions should be as per the guidelines under the KTPP Act. Quotations for procurement of items under one head should not be split and there should not be any procedural lapses. Besides, while floating e-procurement tenders, wide publicity should be given through newspapers,” the circular stated.

“All community health centres, mother and child hospitals, taluk and district hospitals, training centres, and all offices under the department have been directed to mandatorily follow the KTPP Act in all procurements using State/Central grants, Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka funds and National Health Mission funds,” the circular stated.

“Besides, all procurement in the department should only be done through e-tendering using the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal. Procurement should be only based on annual need assessment. Only such purchases that are done during emergencies and in exceptional cases amounting to less than ₹5 lakh can be done through quotations,” the circular added.

