Health Department directs all hospitals to provide free Anti-Rabies Vaccine and Rabies Immunoglobulin injection to bite victims

October 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Health department has directed all government hospitals to provide free Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) injection to all animal bite victims, irrespective of their BPL or APL status.

In a circular issued on Thursday, State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said although rabies is a fatal disease, timely and appropriate treatment can save lives. These vaccines are vital to prevent the fatal disease, he said.

“Elimination of dog-bite mediatedrabies by2030 is the government’s mission under the the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP). Rabies has been declared as a Notifiable Disease in Karnataka from December 5, 2022. In this regard, ARV and RIG have been made a part of the annual indent supply by Karnatala State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd. (KSMSCL) and sufficient stock has to be maintained in all government hospitals,” stated the circular.

“No animal bite victim should be denied the treatment irrespective of their possession of APL/BPL card. Therefore, all medical officers are directed to provide ARV and RIG free of cost as per requirement to all animal bite victims. The officers have also been instructed to judiciously use the RIG injection as per NRCP recommendations,” the circular added.