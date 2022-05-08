Health Department asks all Govt. hospitals to conduct fire safety audit

This is to prevent fire accidents in hospitals due to summer heat

The Health Department on Sunday instructed officials of 166 district and taluk government hospitals across the State to conduct a fire safety audit of its premises and receive an NOC from the State Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Such a measure was initiated by Health Minister K. Sudhakar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference recently with Chief Ministers of all States. In the video conference, the Prime Minister had suggested that all Chief Ministers conduct a fire safety audit as incidents of fire accidents had increased in hospitals due to summer heat.

The hospitals will be granted ₹50,000 each under Rashtriya Aarogya Abhiyan for taking up fire safety measures, said an official release.

The 166 hospitals that have been instructed to conduct the audit comprise 16 district hospitals and 150 taluk hospitals. The hospital authorities have been given a deadline of May 21 to submit an action taken report, said the release.