Health Commissioner seeks police intervention to curb sale of tobacco products on food delivery apps

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. on Friday wrote to the Police Department seeking its intervention and legal action against the sale of tobacco products on food delivery apps and e-commerce websites.

In the letter addressed to the Police Superintendent, Cyber Crime, CID, the Health Commissioner pointed out that the sale of tobacco products without any health warnings was happening illegally on food delivery apps and e-commerce websites.

The letter that was written following a complaint by the Foundation for Healthy Karnataka to the Chief Minister in March, pointed out that such illegal sale without any health warnings was leading to addiction among youngsters.

“This is in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The easy availability of cancer-causing tobacco products on food delivery apps such as Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy (Swiggy Instamart Lite), BigBasket, and Zepto will make it convenient for youngsters to start using them,” the letter stated.

“Hence, we urge you to initiate immediate legal action against such apps and e-commerce sites. Further, we request you to send an action taken report in this regard to the State Tobacco Control cell,” the letter added.