Karnataka

Health clinic to come up at airport

more-in

Mysuru airport is expected to get a health clinic for screening passengers, if necessary, as a precautionary measure for the prevention and control of coronavirus. The team from the Department of Health and Family Welfare is in addition to the regular airport health team. The department’s health clinic is expected to function from Saturday.

“Posters, pamphlets and literature on the disease are being printed and may be ready by Saturday. With these material, our health team will be deployed at the airport most likely from Saturday itself. Though it is not an international airport, the team will be deployed as per the guidelines for examining passengers with symptoms,” said Chidambar, District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer.

He told The Hindu that a team would also be deployed at the railway station. Surveillance of passengers had to be done to check the spread of the disease.

“The Government of India and the WHO guidelines would be complied with. Health staff have already been sensitised in this regard,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
hospital and clinic
public health/community medicine
China
disease
air transport
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 1:08:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/health-clinic-to-come-up-at-airport/article30706893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY