Health clinic to come up at airport

Mysuru airport is expected to get a health clinic for screening passengers, if necessary, as a precautionary measure for the prevention and control of coronavirus. The team from the Department of Health and Family Welfare is in addition to the regular airport health team. The department’s health clinic is expected to function from Saturday.

“Posters, pamphlets and literature on the disease are being printed and may be ready by Saturday. With these material, our health team will be deployed at the airport most likely from Saturday itself. Though it is not an international airport, the team will be deployed as per the guidelines for examining passengers with symptoms,” said Chidambar, District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer.

He told The Hindu that a team would also be deployed at the railway station. Surveillance of passengers had to be done to check the spread of the disease.

“The Government of India and the WHO guidelines would be complied with. Health staff have already been sensitised in this regard,” he said.