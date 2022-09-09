Health check-up for tonga horses conducted

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 09, 2022 04:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-day health check-up camp for tonga horses, conducted by People For Animals, Mysuru in association with World Wide Veterinary Services and Jeev Daya Jain Charity, concluded on Wednesday.

The first day’s programme was held in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswami temple adjoining the palace on Tuesday and 23 horses were treated for free.

A release said Trishika Devi Wadiyar, wife of Yaduveer, scion of the erstwhile royal family, attended the camp and helped distribute free nutritional supplements to the owners of the horses that were found to be suffering from nutritional deficiency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The supplements and medicines were sponsored by PFA and JDJC. The PFA’s senior veterinarian Amardeep Singh and Harsha Pandurangi of WVS treated the horses for various ailments and conducted complete body check-ups for tonga horses.

On Wednesday, the camp moved to Srirangapatana, where there are sizeable numbers of tongas catering to tourists as well as locals and 31 horses were treated for various ailments, the release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

PFA, WWVS, and JDJC have been conducting free medical camps to treat the horses twice a year since the last 12 years in Mysuru and Srirangapatana, the release added.

Kokila Jain, founder-trustee of JDJC, and other members of the organisation, Bhagyalakshmi and Yeswanth, volunteers of PFA, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app