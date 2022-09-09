Health check-up for tonga horses conducted

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-day health check-up camp for tonga horses, conducted by People For Animals, Mysuru in association with World Wide Veterinary Services and Jeev Daya Jain Charity, concluded on Wednesday.

The first day’s programme was held in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswami temple adjoining the palace on Tuesday and 23 horses were treated for free.

A release said Trishika Devi Wadiyar, wife of Yaduveer, scion of the erstwhile royal family, attended the camp and helped distribute free nutritional supplements to the owners of the horses that were found to be suffering from nutritional deficiency.

The supplements and medicines were sponsored by PFA and JDJC. The PFA’s senior veterinarian Amardeep Singh and Harsha Pandurangi of WVS treated the horses for various ailments and conducted complete body check-ups for tonga horses.

On Wednesday, the camp moved to Srirangapatana, where there are sizeable numbers of tongas catering to tourists as well as locals and 31 horses were treated for various ailments, the release said.

PFA, WWVS, and JDJC have been conducting free medical camps to treat the horses twice a year since the last 12 years in Mysuru and Srirangapatana, the release added.

Kokila Jain, founder-trustee of JDJC, and other members of the organisation, Bhagyalakshmi and Yeswanth, volunteers of PFA, and others were present.