Karnataka

Health check-up camp

The Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) of Gonikoppa in Kodagu will conduct a public health camp at Balale village on November 7 from 10 a.m. A release said the tests will cover HIV, BP, sugar besides providing online telemedicine service. In addition COVID-19 vaccines will also be administered to the public.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2022 7:57:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/health-check-up-camp/article66100800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY