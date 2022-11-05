The Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) of Gonikoppa in Kodagu will conduct a public health camp at Balale village on November 7 from 10 a.m. A release said the tests will cover HIV, BP, sugar besides providing online telemedicine service. In addition COVID-19 vaccines will also be administered to the public.
Health check-up camp
