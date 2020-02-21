Health check-up camp in Shivamogga on February 27

Shivamogga

21 February 2020 22:44 IST

A free health check-up camp will be held at Veerashaiva Kalyana Mandir in the city on February 27 to mark the 78th birthday of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. It is being organised by Prerana Educational and Social Trust and B.S. Yediyurappa Abhimani Balaga.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP for Shivamogga, said at a press meet on Thursday that cardiologists, physicians, orthopaedists, gynaecologists and endocrinologists from reputed medical establishments would take part in the camp. Free consultation, check-up and medicines will be provided. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested can call 93438 96008 or 97390 38205 for more information.

Mr. Raghavendra said that an enrolment campaign for the Aysuhman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme would be held at all gram panchayats in the district from February 27 to 29. Enrolment for the scheme and issuance of health cards will be done through Bapuji Seva Kendras at the GP level and PHCs, he said.

To a query, he said Mr. Yediyurappa has been apprised on the need to earmark funds in the State Budget for the establishment of an Ayurveda university in Shivamogga, for which land acquisition has already been completed. He said that as the Western Ghats region is known for its huge repository of herbs, such a university would promote study and research on them.