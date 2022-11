November 16, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

A master health check-up camp was conduted for all the pourakarmikas and their family members in Madikeri on Wednesday. It was undertaken by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the district hospital in Madikeri. In all, 80 pourakarmikas availed themselves of the benefit and Deputy Commissioner B.C.Satish visited the hospital and oversaw the programme. Senior physicians and doctors of the hospital conducted the examination.