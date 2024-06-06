GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health centre in Gundlupet celebrates Environment Day

Plant saplings on birthdays for improving the tree cover, says the forest official

Published - June 06, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

A primary health centre in Gundlupet celebrated World Environment Day on Thursday.

An event of the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Forest at the Nenekatte PHC in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, District Health Officer S. Chidambar inaugurated the celebrations in the presence of several forest and health officers.

Dr. Chidambar, in his address, said, “Like how we take care of our health, we also need to look after the health of our nature and our surroundings. All of us have to prioritise protecting nature since there has been a threat to the environment in various forms. The reason cited for the dangers posed to nature is the change in the lifestyle and abundance of resources.”

He advised the people not to go against nature and gave a call for shunning the use of plastic. The pollution caused by air and water has been a threat to nature. If we look after our nature well, it will look after us well. Our health will improve if our environment is in good health. In this connection, all of us have to take the pledge to plant more trees as there is only one earth to live and it needs to be protected for our future generations, the DHO said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravi called for planting saplings on birthdays. In this people can be part of the environment conservation and play an important role, improving the tree cover.

He said the Forest Department has been supplying saplings in sufficient numbers in a bid to increase the green cover and the farmers get saplings at discounted price.

