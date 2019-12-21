Health cards distributed

The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday conducted a camp to distribute health cards under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka in the city.

The camp was inaugurated by Principal District and Sessions Judge S.L. Vontigodi and enables the beneficiaries to get free treatment on producing the card along with ration card and Aadhaar card.

Those holding BPL card can get treatment upto ₹5 lakh per annum free of cost, according to the department which has asked the people to enrol in the scheme. The Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO .Jyothi said a large number of people were unable to get health scheme benefits due to lack of proper documents like Aadhaar card, ration card etc. The government has a slew of welfare programmes the benefits of which should be extended to the needy, she added.

The Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority B.P. Devaramani said a similar provision exists for legal recourses and people with income below ₹15,000 per month could approach the Authority.

Senior officials of the department and doctors from the K.R.Hospital were among those present.