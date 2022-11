Health camp for workers

November 24, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The local authorities at B.B.Saragur Gram Panchayat in Mysuru district conducted a health check-up camp in which 56 workers took part, on Thursday. The programme was held as part of MGNREGA Amrith Yojana and was targeted at workers who enrol for jobs under the government’s rural employment guarantee scheme. ADVERTISEMENT

