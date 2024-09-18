Health camp for sickle cell patients held in Chamarajanagar

A free health camp for sickle cell patients from tribal communities was held in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

A total of 68 persons, including 40 sickle cell disease patients and 28 carriers, from different parts of Chamarajanagar district turned up for the camp organised at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS).

Organised jointly by the Chamarajanagar district health and family welfare department and CIMS in association with Centre for Training Research and Innovation in Tribal Health (CTRITH) and Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra, the camp offered participants a free comprehensive health check up, stroke probability detection test, consultation with specialist doctors from various departments, appropriate medications, and information about the disease management.

Out of the 41 sickle cell disease cases identified among adivasis in the district, 40 of them attended. “The turnout surpassed our initial expectation,” said a press statement from the organisers.

Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat CEO Mona Roat pointed out that such a free camp bringing all the sickle cell disease patients of the district under one roof had been organised for the first time in the State.

“Sickle cell is a genetic disease, and if we aim to eradicate it, it is crucial to raise greater awareness about the condition. Additionally, by identifying the affected individuals early and providing appropriate medication, their quality of life can be improved,” she said while also emphasising the need for collaboration with organisations, sickle cell experts, and government departments to achieve the objective. She assured to extend support from the district administration for such programmes in future.

Dean and Director of CIMS Manjunath, who presided over the event, said Tribal Health Navigator scheme had already been implemented in the district to improve the health services for the adivasis.

Speaking about the steps taken as part of the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination mission in the district, Chamarajanagar District Health and Family Welfare Officer Chidambara said the department is already conducting sickle cell screening among adivasi communities and free medicines are also being provided to those diagnosed with the disease under the campaign.

“It is important to create awareness among the people to reduce the prevalence of the disease and seek medical consultation at the time of marriage as it is a genetic disease,” he said.